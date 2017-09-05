Taylor Swift To Reportedly Perform At Halftime Of College Football National Championship

Taylor Swift and football? Yep. The 27-year-old singer will be performing at halftime of the College Football National Championship on January 8, 2018. ESPN has reportedly booked Swift for the event, according to Entertainment Tonight. The performance will take place at the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta during halftime of the game.

Along with the performance, ESPN has also worked out a deal with Swift to release new music from her forthcoming album Reputation during its football coverage this season. So yes, expect to be hearing a lot of Taylor Swift songs on ESPN’s broadcasts.

Unfortunately for Swift fans, she can’t do the Super Bowl halftime show because she has an endorsement deal with Coke, and the Super Bowl is sponsored by Pepsi.

ESPN says ET’s report is “inaccurate” and that “there is nothing more to announce at this time.”