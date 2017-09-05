NCAAF USA Today Sports

The Big Lead Top 25: Virginia Tech Comes Flying in From Top Rope

Alabama, already our unanimous No. 1 pick, further solidified that position by thumping Florida State. If we could move them up, we would. Ohio State and USC held their positions at two and three, followed by Clemson and Oklahoma in the top five. Michigan moved up four slots to No. 7 after thumping Florida. Virginia Tech jumped all the way to No. 16 by virtue of outlasting West Virginia.

Week 1 Team Points Last Week
1  
Alabama		  125 (5)  1
2
Ohio State		 119  2
3
USC		 113 3
4
Clemson		 112  5
5 Oklahoma 102  6
6 Washington 93  7
7 Michigan 91  11
8 Penn State 90  8
9 Oklahoma State 75  9
10 Florida State 74  4
11 Stanford 72  16
12 LSU 70 13
13 Wisconsin 68 14
13 Auburn 68 10
15 Louisville  59  12
16 Virginia Tech 43 NR
17 Miami 42  19
18 Tennessee 35 18
19 Kansas State 33 22
20 Georgia 32 21
21 Utah 21 NR
22 Washington State 14  NR
22 Colorado 14  23
24 Florida  13 15
25 South Florida 12 24

The individual ballot breakdown:

