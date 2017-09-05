The Big Lead Top 25: Virginia Tech Comes Flying in From Top Rope

Alabama, already our unanimous No. 1 pick, further solidified that position by thumping Florida State. If we could move them up, we would. Ohio State and USC held their positions at two and three, followed by Clemson and Oklahoma in the top five. Michigan moved up four slots to No. 7 after thumping Florida. Virginia Tech jumped all the way to No. 16 by virtue of outlasting West Virginia.
|Week 1
|Team
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|
Alabama
|125 (5)
|1
|2
|
Ohio State
|119
|2
|3
|
USC
|113
|3
|4
|
Clemson
|112
|5
|5
|Oklahoma
|102
|6
|6
|Washington
|93
|7
|7
|Michigan
|91
|11
|8
|Penn State
|90
|8
|9
|Oklahoma State
|75
|9
|10
|Florida State
|74
|4
|11
|Stanford
|72
|16
|12
|LSU
|70
|13
|13
|Wisconsin
|68
|14
|13
|Auburn
|68
|10
|15
|Louisville
|59
|12
|16
|Virginia Tech
|43
|NR
|17
|Miami
|42
|19
|18
|Tennessee
|35
|18
|19
|Kansas State
|33
|22
|20
|Georgia
|32
|21
|21
|Utah
|21
|NR
|22
|Washington State
|14
|NR
|22
|Colorado
|14
|23
|24
|Florida
|13
|15
|25
|South Florida
|12
|24
The individual ballot breakdown:
|Week 1
|Koster
|Phillips
|Lisk
|Shamburger
|McIntyre
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
