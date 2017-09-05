The Big Lead Top 25: Virginia Tech Comes Flying in From Top Rope

Alabama, already our unanimous No. 1 pick, further solidified that position by thumping Florida State. If we could move them up, we would. Ohio State and USC held their positions at two and three, followed by Clemson and Oklahoma in the top five. Michigan moved up four slots to No. 7 after thumping Florida. Virginia Tech jumped all the way to No. 16 by virtue of outlasting West Virginia.

Clemson 112 5 5 Oklahoma 102 6 6 Washington 93 7 7 Michigan 91 11 8 Penn State 90 8 9 Oklahoma State 75 9 10 Florida State 74 4 11 Stanford 72 16 12 LSU 70 13 13 Wisconsin 68 14 13 Auburn 68 10 15 Louisville 59 12 16 Virginia Tech 43 NR 17 Miami 42 19 18 Tennessee 35 18 19 Kansas State 33 22 20 Georgia 32 21 21 Utah 21 NR 22 Washington State 14 NR 22 Colorado 14 23 24 Florida 13 15 25 South Florida 12 24

The individual ballot breakdown: