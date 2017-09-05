TheBigLead Live! College Football Extravaganza

TheBigLead Live! September 5th, 2017
Topics
College football week 1
The Big Lead Top 25: Virginia Tech Comes Flying in From Top Rope
TheBigLead Live! September 5th, 2017
Topics
College football week 1
The Big Lead Top 25: Virginia Tech Comes Flying in From Top Rope
“It is only my fault. I have no one else to blame.”
Number one is still unanimous
Fertitta once bought one of Donald Trump’s failed casinos.
Dare you to click this.
The NY Post identified Judge’s friend, but did not know the status of their relationship.
There is no other reason.
Where sports fans start their day.
Comments