MLB USA Today Sports

Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Red Sox Stealing Signs Using Apple Watch

Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Red Sox Stealing Signs Using Apple Watch

MLB

Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Red Sox Stealing Signs Using Apple Watch

The Boston Red Sox reportedly stole signs using an Apple Watch over the course of several weeks, including against the New York Yankees. Naturally Twitter had a field day with that news on Tuesday and the outpouring of tweets was absolutely spectacular.

Enjoy:

, , , , , MLB

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home