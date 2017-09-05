Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Red Sox Stealing Signs Using Apple Watch

By: Ryan Phillips | 50 minutes ago Follow @RumorsandRants
The Boston Red Sox reportedly stole signs using an Apple Watch over the course of several weeks, including against the New York Yankees. Naturally Twitter had a field day with that news on Tuesday and the outpouring of tweets was absolutely spectacular.
Enjoy:
when the Apple watch tells you to swing. pic.twitter.com/LKSgwC4ZW6
— David Santana (@dsantana310) September 5, 2017
New England Patriots staff on their way to buy the Apple Watch pic.twitter.com/bA7rli39iB
— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) September 5, 2017
"You're telling me that I can steal signs with my Apple Watch too?"
Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/L4Ah8VtmQt
— The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) September 5, 2017
When you realize that if you still had Pablo Sandoval, you could claim he was only using the Apple Watch to order Dominos. pic.twitter.com/C3YQi4tXlq
— Red (@SurvivingGrady) September 5, 2017
Cheating with an Apple Watch is the closest MLB has ever come to trying to market to millennials https://t.co/gFUqb9esw5
— Anthony Vitale (@antsvitale) September 5, 2017
If the Mets tried using an Apple Watch to steal signs, the watch would spontaneously burst into flames and give everyone 3rd-degree burns
— Big Potato Salad Guy (@HornikGSN) September 5, 2017
Apple Watch? Gotta be more creative than that pic.twitter.com/wL3cYekcLI
— Cooper (@RushingBaseball) September 5, 2017
lmao an apple watch.
"Siri, how do I manage a bullpen" – John Farrell, probably
— Inkling Pez (@PezDOY) September 5, 2017
#RedSox punishment for their Apple Watch sign-stealing should be that they have to start David Price in the postseason.
— Zachary Abate (@zabate) September 5, 2017
What's big deal with using the Apple Watch to steal signs? If they were streaming through At Bat they were getting them a batter late anyway
— Jed (@TigersJUK) September 5, 2017
"Watch out, the Apple Watch is telling me Severino is throwing a fastball on the outside corner."
*Red Sox* pic.twitter.com/nVT88aAIOt
— Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) September 5, 2017
Most unbelievable part of this Red Sox scandal is someone finding an actual reason to own an Apple Watch.
— Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) September 5, 2017
ROVELL: This sort of publicity is huge for Apple and the Apple Watch
— Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) September 5, 2017
I'm gonna go ahead dub this iGate. https://t.co/hURecQMDgU
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 5, 2017
The Red Sox are scoundrels who have cheated the game but they did it to the Yankees so I'm pretty cool with it
— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) September 5, 2017
The Red Sox cheating scandal is approximately four minutes old and it is already the most boring sports story in the history of the world
— DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) September 5, 2017
Red Sox stealing signals and still getting their asses kicked by the Yankees is peak John Farrell.
— Patriots SB52 (@PatriotsSB49) September 5, 2017
Breaking: Red Sox caught cheating. Goodell strips Pats of all draft picks for next decade
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 5, 2017
Not sure what's more embarrassing. That the Red Sox stole signs, or that someone on the Red Sox wears an Apple Watch
— Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) September 5, 2017
