VIDEO: Ryen Russillo Addresses Arrest and Suspension in Show Opener

Ryen Russillo returned to his radio show today after being suspended last week following his arrest in Wyoming. He spent the first six minutes of the show addressing it, putting the blame all on himself, and apologizing especially to the bosses who have pushed for him over the years. He thanked the friends who reached out to him for support in the aftermath of the incident, and acknowledged that he’ll have to “wear it” in the form of listener jokes for years to come.

All in all, it was a compelling segment. Personally, I’m glad Russillo is back on the air, and that this did not ultimately cost him his career at ESPN.