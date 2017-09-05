WATCH: Bobby Wood Rescues United States With Late Goal To Tie Honduras

Bobby Wood just saved the United States men’s national soccer team. The U.S. looked downright awful all afternoon against Honduras on Tuesday and somehow escaped with a point. Honduras dominated the action and a goal in the 85th minute by Wood rescued the Americans.

Check it out:

The goal came completely against the run of play with Americans down 1-0. It was actually shocking. From top to bottom, the U.S. was awful in this match and certainly did not deserve a result.

The U.S. is now tied for third in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings. The Americans are now tied with Honduras with nine points, but have an eight-goal advantage in goal differential.