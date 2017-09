Boomer & Carton co-host Craig Carton was arrested early Wednesday in connection with an alleged fake ticket scam, according to multiple reports. Carton and another man allegedly claimed to be running a discount ticket business that never existed, NBC New York reports.

The faux business was allegedly a multi-million dollar racket, per WPIX.

MORE: Craig Carton's arrest comes after feds allege he defrauded customers in a fake tickets scam that netted $2 million dollars per @FBI — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) September 6, 2017

Carton, 48, has co-hosted WFAN’s morning show with Boomer Esiason since 2007. Neither he or the station have issued a comment.