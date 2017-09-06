Craig Carton Had Racked Up $3 Million in Gambling Debt, Per Federal Complaint

Boomer & Carton co-host Craig Carton was arrested early Wednesday morning, charged with federal wire and securities crimes. Carton and his partner, Joseph Meli, allegedly ran a multi-million dollar fake ticket scam.

Carton chalked up deep gambling debt — about $3 million to casinos and outside parties — around the time the business began in 2016, the criminal complaint states.

Carton is accused of running a scam that involved ticket reselling in which he told investors he would purchase and resell large blocks of concert tickets for substantial profits.

Carton, according to the complaint, falsely claimed to investors that he and Meli had access to millions of dollars’ worth of concert tickets at face value. Officials said the pair provided forged documents to investors that appeared to show agreements to buy tickets from venues and promoters to concerts by artists such as Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Metallica, Adele and Barbra Streisand.

Carton and Meli are accused of using new investor funds to repay earlier investors and other debts, including gambling debts, rather than buy tickets for resale as promised.