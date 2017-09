Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em/Sit 'Em Rankings

Here are the Fantasy Football starting recommendations for week 1, taking into account current injury news, the late-breaking Ezekiel Elliott news, and the postponement of the Miami-Tampa Bay game. These rankings are based on PPR scoring.

QUARTERBACKS

Aaron Rodgers vs. SEA Tom Brady vs KC Marcus Mariota at OAK Cam Newton at SF Matt Ryan at CHI Russell Wilson at GB Ben Roethlisberger at CLE Derek Carr at TEN Drew Brees at MIN Dak Prescott vs NYG Kirk Cousins vs PHI Eli Manning at DAL Matthew Stafford vs ARI Carson Wentz at WAS Sam Bradford vs NO Andy Dalton vs BAL Carson Palmer at DET Philip Rivers at DEN DeShone Kizer vs PIT Alex Smith at NE Trevor Siemian vs LAC Tyrod Taylor vs NYJ Joe Flacco at CIN Brian Hoyer vs CAR Mike Glennon vs ATL Blake Bortles at HOU Jared Goff vs IND Scott Tolzien at LAR Tom Savage vs JAC Josh McCown at BUF

RUNNING BACKS

David Johnson at DET Le'Veon Bell at CLE Ezekiel Elliottvs NYG Jordan Howard vs ATL LeSean McCoy vs NYJ Devonta Freeman at CHI Melvin Gordon at DEN Todd Gurley vs IND DeMarco Murray vs OAK Lamar Miller vs JAC Isaiah Crowell vs PIT Christian McCaffrey at SF Bilal Powell at BUF Carlos Hyde vs CAR Dalvin Cook vs NO Marshawn Lynch at TEN CJ Anderson vs LAC Kareem Hunt at NE Ty Montgomery vs SEA Leonard Fournette at HOU+ (monitor status) Ameer Abdullah vs ARI Mark Ingram at MIN Tevin Coleman at CHI Joe Mixon vs BAL Danny Woodhead at CIN James White vs KC Frank Gore at LAR Adrian Peterson at MIN Paul Perkins at DAL Mike Gillislee vs KC Theo Riddick vs ARI Jonathan Stewart at SF Duke Johnson vs PIT Rob Kelley vs PHI LeGarrette Blount at WAS Derrick Henry vs OAK Eddie Lacy at GB Terrance West at CIN Darren Sproles at WAS Jamaal Charles vs LAC Matt Forte at BUF CJ Prosise at GB Giovani Bernard vs BAL Rex Burkhead vs KC Shane Vereen vs DAL Chris Thompson vs PHI Dion Lewis vs KC Jeremy Hill vs BAL Jamaal Williams vs SEA Samaje Perine vs PHI

WIDE RECEIVERS

Julio Jones at CHI Antonio Brown at CLE Odell Beckham at DAL AJ Green vs BAL Amari Cooper at TEN Jordy Nelson vs SEA Doug Baldwin at GB Michael Thomas at MIN DeAndre Hopkins vs JAC Demaryius Thomas vs LAC Brandin Cooks vs KC Stefon Diggs vs NO Michael Crabtree at TEN Dez Bryant vs NYG Allen Robinson at HOU Alshon Jeffery at WAS Larry Fitzgerald at DET Tyreek Hill at NE TY Hilton at LAR Terrelle Pryor vs PHI Keenan Allen at DEN Golden Tate vs ARI Brandon Marshall at DAL Emmanuel Sanders vs LAC Martavis Bryant at CLE Pierre Garcon vs CAR Kelvin Benjamin at SF Davante Adams vs SEA Sammy Watkins vs IND Kevin White vs ATL Adam Thielen vs NO Corey Coleman vs PIT Eric Decker vs OAK Kendall Wright vs ATL Jamison Crowder vs PHI Randall Cobb vs SEA Mike Wallace at CIN Marvin Jones vs ARI Jeremy Maclin at CIN Tyrell Williams at DEN Chris Hogan vs KC Ted Ginn at MIN Kenny Britt vs PIT Donte Moncrief at LAR Robby Anderson at BUF Jordan Matthews vs NYJ Tyler Lockett at GB Corey Davis vs OAK Cole Beasley vs NYG John Brown at DET Brandon Coleman at MIN

TIGHT ENDS