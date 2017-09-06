Michael Bennett Claims He Was Threatened at Gunpoint, Handcuffed By Police After Mayweather - McGregor Fight

Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks attended the Floyd Myaweather – Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas on August 26th. While walking back to his hotel, shots were fired. Bennett, along with many other people, ran. Bennett says he was singled out by Las Vegas police, detained and threatened. He relayed his version of events in a detailed letter which he shared on Twitter. Bennett says that he has obtained counsel and is exploring legal options.

Bennett began sitting for the National Anthem two weeks before this incident. He already planned to continue throughout the season.