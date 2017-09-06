NFL USA Today Sports

Michael Bennett Tweets Image That Appears to Show Police Officer With Gun Drawn

Michael Bennett tweeted a screengrab from police video that appears to show an officer over Bennett with a weapon drawn. Bennett claims that an officer said he would blow his “f—ing head off” while placing a gun near his head when he was detained following an incident at a Las Vegas casino two weeks ago.

