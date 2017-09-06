Myles Garrett Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Injury, Is Officially A Member Of The Browns

Welcome to the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett! The No. 1 pick from the 2017 NFL Draft left Wednesday’s practice after suffering an ankle injury and head coach Hue Jackson whether his prized rookie will be able to play in Week 1.

Garrett is set to undergo tests on his ankle, but the Cleveland Plain Dealer is reporting team sources believe the injury is serious. The young defensive end suffered a high ankle sprain last season at Texas A&M and it clearly limited his ability. Despite a wealth of natural talent, Garrett finished the 2016 season with just 8.5 sacks and didn’t know the kind of explosiveness he was known for.

The Browns have officially listed Garrett as “limited” for practice, but we should know more after he undergoes an MRI.

Since the Browns selected Joe Thomas with the third pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, they have made 15 first-round choices. After Thomas in 2007 through the 2015 draft they made 11 picks. Just one of those players (Danny Shelton) is still on the roster.

The list of guys who have washed out, been traded, released or departed is long and not particularly distinguished. It includes Brady Quinn, Alex Mack, Joe Haden, Phil Taylor, Trent Richardson, Brandon Weeden, Barkevious Mingo, Justin Gilbert, Johnny Manziel and cameron erving. Hopefully Garrett doesn’t join that list.

Get ready for the “That’s so Browns” tweets that are surely coming, because losing their potential franchise player the week before his debut is fairly classic Cleveland Browns luck.