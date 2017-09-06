PM Roundup: Coco Vandeweghe to US Open Semis; Dennis Rodman on Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump

The PM Roundup, where we have some discount tickets to some big events.

Coco Vandeweghe joins two other American women in the US Open Semis: So far, it’s 3 for 3 for American women at Flushing Meadows. Coco Vandeweghe knocked off #1 seed Pliskova today. Think athletic genes matter? So far, we have Vandeweghe (mother was an Olympic swimmer and uncle is former NBA player Kiki), Sloane Stephens (father is former NFL running back John Stephens), and Venus Williams. Next up: Madison Keys.

When you want to get your buddy from high school and your college buddy to get along so you can all go out together: Dennis Rodman offers to smooth things over between Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump.

What doesn’t happen in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas: We’ve been all over the Michael Bennett story today, but here’s a story from the night of the fight about a shooting that never happened, but caused a panic at a nightclub. A statue was knocked over. No word on if it fit the description of Bennett.

Not bad for a first pass: Holly Neher, a 16-year-old, threw a touchdown pass after coming into the game, her first attempt and “possibly” the first TD pass by a woman in a Florida high school game.

The Lego design you didn’t know you needed:

Tweet of the Day:

$27 MILLION! Thanks in part to an incredibly generous $5 million donation from Mr. Charles Butt at HEB. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 6, 2017

Around the Sports Internet: The Fall of Rysheed Jordan … Charlie Strong already sniping with South Florida fans … Miami cancels its game at Arkansas State due to Hurricane Irma.