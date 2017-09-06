Ryan Brothers Closer to Total Media Domination as Rob Joins Fox Sports Radio

Former defensive coordinator Rob Ryan has joined Fox Sports and will co-host a radio show with Mark Willard on Sundays from 1-5 p.m., the network announced today. The program will be an “opinion-based, red-zone style broadcast,” per the release.

Ryan, who recently dabbled in the art of TMI during a FS1 car wash, spent 19 years in the NFL. His gregarious personality and unguarded style should set him up for success.

Candidly, it’s surprising Ryan didn’t get a more visible or on-camera role akin to the one his brother Rex scored with ESPN. But, then again, everyone has to start somewhere.

The march to a show — either on ESPN or Fox — featuring both Ryans is in its first few steps, but the idea makes too much sense to not be explored. For now, football Sundays will have twice the Ryan, just on different platforms.