Shannon Sharpe Angered by Jason Whitlock Colin Kaepernick Skit: "I'm going to address it with head of Fox Sports/FS1"

Yesterday, Jason Whitlock had a person caricature Colin Kaepernick by putting on a large afro and black beard, a black glove on a fist, and a Kaepernick #7 jersey.

Great to have Kap stop by the studio today. pic.twitter.com/2UPuyCdWdK — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 6, 2017

The trolling of putting that online drew the expected reaction, and fellow FS1 on-air personality Shannon Sharpe, of Undisputed, was not amused.

I'm going to address it with head of Fox sports/FS1 . This is UNACCEPTABLE https://t.co/YNzHmSoD5l — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 6, 2017

I don’t think this is a case of two colleagues drumming up attention. I think Sharpe and Whitlock are in genuine disagreement and Sharpe is telling the truth when he says he wants to address it.