VIDEO: Long Drive Competitor Wes Patterson's Driver Snapped He Swung So Hard

Wes Patterson was facing Ryan Reisbeck at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma during the finals of the 2017 World Long Drive Championship when he swung so hard that the driver he was using snapped at the top of his follow through. Patterson was able to continue as contestants are allowed to bring multiple drivers.

The club went flying into the stands and nearly hit a spectator.

