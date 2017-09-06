Video of Michael Bennett Getting Handcuffed by Police in Las Vegas Has Emerged

TMZ has obtained video of part of the incident with Las Vegas police described by Seahawks’ defensive end Michael Bennett. That footage shows Michael Bennett being handcuffed while facedown on the sidewalk.

“I wasn’t doing nothing man! [unclear] I was here with my friends! They told us to get out, everybody ran!”

It does show an officer (not the one handcuffing him) holding what looks like a gun, and pointing it down at Bennett from above the railing. You cannot hear, at least during this portion of the video, an officer threatening Bennett that he would “blow my f-ing head off.”