Willson Contreras, Caught Sliding Into Mia Khalifa's DM's, Claims He Was Hacked

Mia Khalifa, the former Fansided columnist and Any Given Wednesday viewer, is back in the news this week after she exposed Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras for sliding into her DMs and not taking a hint.

Cubbies, your man's is wandering around left field. Can you come get him? @Cubs pic.twitter.com/7kdtGGb5jR — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 5, 2017

A spokesperson told Deadspin that Contreras was hacked. Hacked or not, Contreras has joined the fraternity of athletes who have unsuccessfully sent Khalifa a direct message. Sometimes their Twitter accounts don’t live to tell about it. Sometimes they don’t even have to send a message.

This should be the final cautionary tale for athletes when it comes to Mia Khalifa. Not only is she uninterested, but your failure is her currency. Just walk away.