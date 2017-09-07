AUDIO: Don Imus and Sid Rosenberg Discuss Craig Carton Situation, Make Fun of Mike Francesa "Statement"

Don Imus, a person you likely had not thought much about in recent years, is still kicking around with a morning show that is flagshipped on WABC in New York. Sid Rosenberg, another former WFAN’er currently at WABC, joined the show today and the pair talked about Craig Carton’s predicament for a few minutes.

Imus, in a tone that was half-joking and half-real, suggested that Carton could get “whacked” — presumably a reference to the $825,000 he owed in gambling debts not to casinos. Rosenberg noted that both he and Imus are recovering substance addicts, and said he wasn’t defending Carton but that he “can’t stop — he’s got a terrible [problem].” (Rosenberg went more in-depth with this in comments to the New York Post on Wednesday.)

Mike Francesa addresses the arrest of Craig Carton… sort of. pic.twitter.com/hEuIw6bFLC — Ƒormerly Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 6, 2017

Later in the segment, they discussed Mike Francesa’s statement on the matter in his show opener yesterday. For those who listened, this wasn’t a statement, but instead an un-specific reference to the statement the station had already made, and a declaration that he would not discuss the matter more on his show that day. “I feel like that really clears it up,” Rosenberg quipped.