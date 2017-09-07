Enormous Dog at White Sox Game Clearly a Descendant of The Beast from "The Sandlot"

The Chicago White Soxheld their annual Bark at the Park event on Wednesday night. This ginormous dog was one of the non-human attendees. And though I can’t prove it, its sheer size suggests a shared lineage with Hercules, the baseball-hoarding canine from The Sandlot documentary.

Unfortunately, no balls were hit in the dog’s direction, therefore there was no slobbering, no goofy ploys to retrieve the item, and no extended chase scene featuring Avisail Garcia through the stadium’s concourse.

Maybe next time.

Remember: heroes get remembered while dogs have very limited capacity for short-term memory.