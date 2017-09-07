NCAAF USA Today Sports

Hawaii Assistant Coach Suffers Broken Wrist, Dislocated Elbow Doing Chest Bump Celebration With Massive Lineman

Hawaii beat Western Carolina in their home opener last weekend, 41-18. At one point there was a blocked kick by Hawaii. Linebackers coach Sean Duggan decided to celebrate by jumping up to do that celebration that all the young kids do. Duggan was rewarded with a dislocated elbow and a fractured wrist. Here’s video.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” laughed head coach Nick Rolovich the following day. “You advise against chest-bumping a six-foot-seven, 300lb. Tongan. That’s just – as a new haole guy on the island, that’s just not something you should make a habit.”

“Haole” is a non-native Hawaiian. Duggan is in just his second season at Hawaii. He previously played and coached at Boston College. It is unlikely this behavior becomes a habit.

