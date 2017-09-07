It Took Travis Kelce Under 3 Quarters to Renege on Pregame Interview About Being Professional

Travis Kelce is immensely talented but he’s also apt to do something stupid and kill a drive. In today’s pregame show, Kelce sat down with Mike Tirico and pledged that he had a conversation with Andy Reid about the responsibilities of being a captain and he’d be more professional this season.

It took him less than three full quarters to renege on it. Instead of 2nd-and-2 after an eight-yard catch, Kelce shoved Pats linebacker Kyle Van Noy off him, started jawing, and picked up an after-down taunting penalty for 10 yards to make it 2nd-and-12. The Chiefs went three-and-out and punted.

Anyways, consider this my victory lap:

This Travis Kelce interview about growing up and being a captain has high upside @OldTakesExposed potential. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) September 8, 2017