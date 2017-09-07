Las Vegas Police Union Sent Letter to Roger Goodell Requesting Investigation of Michael Bennett's "obvious false allegations"

Michael Bennett said that he was held to the ground, handcuffed, and had a gun pointed at him by an officer while in las vegasfor the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

Today, the Las Vegas police Union is fighting back, and has sent a letter to Roger Goodell (via Vanessa Murphy):

In that letter, the union calls Bennett’s statements “false and defamatory.” It also states that officers, looking for an active shooter, observed Michael Bennett hiding behind a slot machine, and that “he bolted out of the casino, leaped over a four (4) foot barrier wall, and hid from officers as he crouched close to the wall on the sidewalk.”