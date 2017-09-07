NFL USA Today Sports

Las Vegas Police Union Sent Letter to Roger Goodell Requesting Investigation of Michael Bennett's "obvious false allegations"

Michael Bennett said that he was held to the ground, handcuffed, and had a gun pointed at him by an officer while in las vegasfor the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

Today, the Las Vegas police Union is fighting back, and has sent a letter to Roger Goodell (via Vanessa Murphy):

In that letter, the union calls Bennett’s statements “false and defamatory.” It also states that officers, looking for an active shooter, observed Michael Bennett hiding behind a slot machine, and that “he bolted out of the casino, leaped over a four (4) foot barrier wall, and hid from officers as he crouched close to the wall on the sidewalk.”

 

 

