Roger Goodell Ducks Colin Kaepernick Question: "I'm Not a Football Expert"

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell was a guest on FS1’s First Things First this morning. The man who is literally in possession of the most powerful role in the football world was asked if Colin Kaepernick is good enough to play in the NFL. And he found a way to dodge saying anything substantive.

“I’m not a football expert,” he said. “I’m a huge fan. I have a role as commissioner also, but for me I watch the games and enjoy and I let the football people make those decisions. And the reality is there’s 32 different decisions, and multiple decisions within an organization, so there’s always a dispute. The idea of who can play, who can’t play, who’s best for our system and not best for our system, are decisions that should be made by those 32 teams.”

Huh. Not a football expert. The commissioner of the NFL. Interesting.

Goodell also said that he is convinced Kaepernick will get an opportunity when the “right” one comes along but those decisions are made by football people.

Kaepernick is, of course, good enough to occupy one of the 90-plus quarterback jobs in the NFL. The real question is if he’s good enough to start. Considering the unassuming names that will be in starting lineups this week, it’s tough to say no. [H/T: Pro Football Talk]