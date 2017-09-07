Roundup: Kid Rock Stump Speech, Roger Federer Out, All-American Women In at US Open

Jennifer Lawrence … police plagued by red balloons tied to sewer grates … Game of Thrones season 7 was pirated over a billion times … next season will be Veep’s last … Facebook wanted to pay $600 million for cricket streaming rights … Trump sides with Democrats on fiscal issues … a tiger got loose in Atlanta and had to be shot … Stephen King films ranked … one of Charles Manson’s followers, Leslie Van Houten, was paroled … Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are dating …

All four women’s semi-finalist at the US Open are American. [NY Times]

The Yankees thought Doug Fister’s mouthguard was a listening device. [CSNNE]

Brigade Capital Management was the hedge fund allegedly defrauded of $4.6 million by Craig Carton and a co-conspirator. [SI]

Father / son duo arrested following fight at Alabama – FSU game. [AJC]

The Mayweather – McGregor live gate fell short of Mayweather – Pacquiao. [MMAJunkie]

Myles Garrett hurt his ankle. [Cleveland]

Dustin Pedroia says sign-stealing is part of the game. [ESPN]

Did Miami use a hurricane as an excuse to duck Arkansas State? [Scout]

James Jones retired. [Packers]

The Atlantic now has 3 hurricanes active at the same time: #Irma, #Jose and #Katia. The last time this occurred was September 16-17, 2010. pic.twitter.com/JnePDWiHee — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 6, 2017

Good luck to everyone in the path of these storms.

Here’s one of the best 2-point conversions ever from a D3 game.

Here’s Kid Rock’s latest political speech. The language is NSFW, the message is mixed.