Roundup: Kid Rock Stump Speech, Roger Federer Out, All-American Women In at US Open

Jennifer Lawrence … police plagued by red balloons tied to sewer grates … Game of Thrones season 7 was pirated over a billion times … next season will be Veep’s last … Facebook wanted to pay $600 million for cricket streaming rights … Trump sides with Democrats on fiscal issues … a tiger got loose in Atlanta and had to be shot … Stephen King films ranked … one of Charles Manson’s followers, Leslie Van Houten, was paroled … Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are dating …
All four women’s semi-finalist at the US Open are American. [NY Times]
The Yankees thought Doug Fister’s mouthguard was a listening device. [CSNNE]
Brigade Capital Management was the hedge fund allegedly defrauded of $4.6 million by Craig Carton and a co-conspirator. [SI]
Father / son duo arrested following fight at Alabama – FSU game. [AJC]
The Mayweather – McGregor live gate fell short of Mayweather – Pacquiao. [MMAJunkie]
Myles Garrett hurt his ankle. [Cleveland]
Dustin Pedroia says sign-stealing is part of the game. [ESPN]
Did Miami use a hurricane as an excuse to duck Arkansas State? [Scout]
James Jones retired. [Packers]
Good luck to everyone in the path of these storms.
Here’s one of the best 2-point conversions ever from a D3 game.
Here’s Kid Rock’s latest political speech. The language is NSFW, the message is mixed.
