Scoreboard at Gillette Stadium Currently Reads: "ATL 28, NE 3"

If you thought the beginning of a new NFL season was going to put some distance between yourself and constant reminders the Atlanta Falcons held a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots before losing Super Bowl LI, you thought wrong. The scoreboard at Gillette Stadium currently shows that score and 2:12 remaining in the third quarter, suggesting whatever they’ve got cooked up for tonight is going to incorporate that unforgettable detail.

28-3 will live forever. Time to accept it, stubbornly or otherwise.

[Photo via @mikefreeman]