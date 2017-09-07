Smylie Kaufman Keeps His Distance as Large Snake Interrupts His Practice

Smylie Kaufman is like the rest of us. Kaufman was just trying to get in a little chipping practice when his routine was interrupted by a fairly large snake. By the tone of his voice, it seems like Kaufman clearly wanted nothing to do with the reptile and kept his distance.

Humblebrag: Snakes don’t particularly scare this Louisiana native. I’ve killed many a water moccasin, and relocated many king snakes on and off the golf course. As proof, I offer you these pictures which are currently on my Instagram. However, the snake in Kaufman’s video looks ridiculously large and I don’t blame him for keeping his distance.