Some men just want to watch the world burn.

These pictures posted to Reddit showing golfers near the Oregon-Washington border are stunning. The golfers didn’t seem phased by the large fires raging near them at Beacon Rock Golf Course in Bonneville, Washington.

The authenticity of the picture was confirmed by Beacon Rock’s owner-operator Mark Mayfield in an email to Golf News Net.

The fire, said to be started by a 15-year-old Vancouver teen with a firecracker, now covers over 1600-acres.