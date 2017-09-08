Antonio Cromartie's Wife Had His 14th Child - Her Third Since His Vasectomy

Antonio Cromartie was immortalized on Hard Knocks back in 2010 when he named the 10 children he had by 8 different women. Since that clip aired Cromartie’s wife Terricka has now had four more children. That feat is made even more impressive because he had a vasectomy in 2013 and three of those children were conceived in the last two years. First twins in 2016 and now a baby girl on August 30th.

That makes 14. If it sounds like the recipe for a reality television show you’d be correct. “The Cromarties” premieres on USA on Thursday, November 9, at 10:30 p.m. The cash influx from the show should help offset the $336,000 he pays in child support each year.. Cromartie, 33, is currently a free agent after spending part of last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cromartie's are coming to @usa_network 😱😬🙌🏽 November 9th thanks to @thediamondduchess for helping me create my vision for my maternity shoot honoring my husbands career A post shared by TERRICKA CROMARTIE 💋 (@iluvterricka) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT