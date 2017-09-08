BREAKING: Ezekiel Elliott Wins In Court, Restraining Order Against Suspension Granted

Ezekiel Elliott won in court on Friday. Judge Amos Mazzant III granted a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the NFL’s six-game suspension of Elliott, handing the Dallas Cowboys running back a big victory.

BREAKING: Judge Amos Mazzant III grants Ezekiel Elliott's temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.#Cowboys #NFL pic.twitter.com/s9c1L0t8xG — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 8, 2017

Mazzant ruling in favor of Zeke Elliott, for both a TRO AND a preliminary injunction means the #Cowboys running back probably plays all year — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 8, 2017

The #NFL can now appeal this decision to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, but a source indicated to me that they're not likely to win that. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 8, 2017

It now appears this will play itself out in court over the next few months, but Elliott is immediately eligible to play. According to people on the ground with legal knowledge, it looks like he’ll be able to suit up all season while this drags on in the legal system if the NFL decides to appeal the ruling to the 5th Circuit court.

The crux of the ruling appears to be that Elliott didn’t receive a fair hearing from the NFL:

Court ruled in favor of Ezekiel Elliott to give him a temporary restraining order and also stated he did not receive a "fair" appeal hearing pic.twitter.com/ALoBw1dcQo — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 8, 2017

Judge Mazzant also claimed that arbitrator Harold Henderson violated the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement:

Judge Mazzant: Henderson breached the CBA pic.twitter.com/0gdDBpCCVa — Frank Cawley (@Frank_Cawley) September 8, 2017

Mazzant’s ruling was a clear rebuke of Roger Goodell and the NFL’s handling of this case. The judge’s full ruling can be read here.

For now, Elliott has been granted a restraining order against the suspension and he can play until further notice.

We’ll update this as we hear more.