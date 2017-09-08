NCAAF USA Today Sports

College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 2

College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 2

NCAAF

College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 2

This week’s College Football Whip Around features previews of a big Pac-12 battle between USC and Stanford (Paul Myerberg), the Auburn vs. Clemson ACC/SEC non-conference clash (Jason McIntyre), and the big Oklahoma vs. Ohio State matchup in Columbus (George Schroeder).

, , NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home