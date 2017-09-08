College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 2

This week’s College Football Whip Around features previews of a big Pac-12 battle between USC and Stanford (Paul Myerberg), the Auburn vs. Clemson ACC/SEC non-conference clash (Jason McIntyre), and the big Oklahoma vs. Ohio State matchup in Columbus (George Schroeder).
Latest Leads
13m
VIDEO: Rugby Player Banned 10 Years, Arrested Over Referee Assault
Reasonable punishment for an unreasonable act.
1hr
2hr
Antonio Cromartie's Wife Had His 14th Child - Her Third Since His Vasectomy
This guy doesn’t stop.
3hr
You Can Draw a Straight Line Between Hurricane Irma Interest and NFL Opener Ratings Drop
Sports and news are substitute products.
4hr
The New England Patriots Front Seven Is A Disaster
That was ugly.
4hr
Craig Carton May Have Also Been Running a "Do-Nothing" Tourette's Charity
It keeps getting worse.
5hr
Did Marcus Peters At Least Buy Andy Reid Dinner First?
He’s very excited.
