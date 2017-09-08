Kareem Hunt Has Most Yards Ever in a Rookie Debut, Kansas City Chiefs Shred Patriots Defense

Kareem Hunt fumbled on his very first carry in the NFL. Then he made up for it, in a big way. Hunt finished with 239 yards from scrimmage (141 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards) and 3 touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs offense dismantled a New England defense that feasted on poor offenses a year ago.

Hunt moved past several big names when he broke a long run to set up a touchdown to make it 42-27 Chiefs.

Here are the most total yards from scrimmage for a rookie in week 1 since 1950:

#1 Kareem Hunt, 239 yards

#2 (tie) Anquan Boldin and Billy Sims, 217 yards

#4 Alan Ameche, 194 yards

#5 Ottis Anderson, 193 yards

#6 William Andrews, 189 yards

#7 Sid Blanks, 187 yards

#8 Louis Lipps, 183 yards

#9 Marcus Allen, 180 yards

#10 Marshall Faulk, 174 yards

Kareem Hunt might be for real.

Also, the New England Patriots defense is in some real trouble. 537 yards allowed. Alex Smith completing 80% of his passes, averaging over 10 yards per attempt, and throwing 4 touchdowns.