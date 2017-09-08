PM Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence, Marvin Bagley III Is Eligible, Jon Dorenbos Needs Surgery

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, taking you into the weekend in the best way possible.

J-Law has a new movie: Jennifer Lawrence is out promoting her new movie, a horror flick called “mother!” which is getting good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Duke has Bagley…in the bag: Marvin Bagley III has been cleared by the NCAA and will suit up for the Blue Devils this season.

Dorenbos to have surgery: The Philadelphia Eagles traded long snapper Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints and it may have saved his life. The Saints’ doctors noticed a heart condition and Dorenbos will need open-heart surgery to fix it. The trade is likely to be rescinded, but that’s not the important part of this story. A two-time Pro Bowler, Dorenbos became nationally famous during his run as a comedy magician on “America’s Got Talent”:

MLB teams want girl with 3-D printed hand to throw first pitch: Hailey Dawson is 7 and was born without three of her fingers. Now she’s set a goal to break the record for most first pitches thrown at baseball games. Dawson now has a prosthetic hand made with fishing line and 3-D printed parts. MLB teams are obviously lining up to get her to throw out the first pitch.

Tweet of the Day:

when your friend's approval ratings drop below 35 percent pic.twitter.com/yqh1OcO4B4 — Mike Gianella (@MikeGianella) September 8, 2017

In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: Three Reasons Not to Panic About Tom Brady and the Patriots, Fantasy Football: Sell High on Mike Gillislee Now, College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 2, The United States Men’s National Team Is Hopelessly Lost.

Around the Sports Internet: The NFL suspended Josh Brown for six games a year too late, Jim Boeheim’s son committed to Syracuse, Eric Berry is done for the season after rupturing his Achilles, Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury is worse than has been previously reported.

Song of the Day: