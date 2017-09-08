Roundup: Hurricane Irma Nears Florida; Data Breach Could Impact 143 Million; Britt McHenry Vs. Michael Bennett

Updated Hurricane Irma forecast is very bad for Florida … Credit firm says up to 143 million people could be affected in data breach … … Chicago’s Fox 32 dabbling in the wildly unethical … Steve Bannon has some thoughts on illegal immigrants and the Catholic Church … MSU to honor Jud Heathcote … Don’t count out Isaiah Thomas … Russians have meddled politically in 27 countries since 2004 … Catalonia referendum could have major impacts … Ann Arbor Ruth’s Chris learned its lesson about promotions … Your morning Neil Young … Adam Silver needs to address the tampering problem … Burning Man got a lot of people aroused … A few new Guinness World Records … Graydon Carter ending long run at Vanity Fair … Shonda Rhimes never sleeps … The timeless brilliance of the “It” prank … The making of Colin Kaepernick … Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the next Bachelor … Window washer shot outside Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel building … Lindsey Vonn’s new digs … Three cancer survivors designed Oregon’s newest uniforms … LaVar Ball will be in NBA 2K18 … Hillary Clinton’s former surrogate has some strong words … and, finally, Olivia Culpo.

Donald Trump, the first white president. [The Atlantic]

Very good Adam Schefter satire. [The Onion]

Sean Spicer couldn’t get a gig at Fox News. [The Hill]

Britt McHenry is posting things on the Internet. [Federalist]

Even as a pessimist, I don’t believe the United States and North Korea will engage militarily. But it’s nice to be prepared if they do. [New Yorker]

Step One: let the teens sleep in. Step Two: profit. [Omaha.com]

8.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mexico. [BBC]

Through the looking glass.

lol sponsored New Yorker cartoons???? pic.twitter.com/MXOYHV1kmI — Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) September 7, 2017

The Cleveland Indians have won 15 consecutive games, which is a lot.

Sufjan Stevens — Chicago