Against long odds, the Kansas City Chiefs went to Foxborough and soundly thumped the defending champion New England Patriots. They were understandably fired up when the outcome became inevitable late in the fourth quarter — especially Marcus Peters. The third-year cornerback channeled his passion into a hug and, uh, some rhythmic gyration against coach Andy Reid.

Al Michaels was amused. Hard not to be when a couple of football guys are sharing a moment over some good football-playin’.