This video appears to be from a different era of the Internet. No information seems to exist, but there are posts on Digg and eBaum’s World and zero information about where or when it happened. And by “it” I mean two “human centipedes” confusing a bull while they made their way around cones at a rodeo. It’s a scene so weird you have to assume the original video is from a Russian dash cam. If you have any idea where human centipedes are racing bulls