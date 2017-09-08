VIDEO: Rugby Player Banned 10 Years, Arrested Over Referee Assault

Mark Meafua, 18, has been arrested and charged with assault after striking a referee in the face during a rugby match. Meafua was receiving a yellow card when he hit the 19-year old ref with an open hand to the head / throat area. The Maitland Blacks player has also received a 10-year ban for his actions. And his team lost the game.
