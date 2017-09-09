How Dirty Was This Hit By Auburn's Darrell Williams on Clemson QB Kelly Bryant?

Clemson was leading Auburn14-6 in the game’s final minute. Quarterback Kelly Bryant only needed to take a knee to melt the clock. There was no reason to bleed one extra second by taking his time. He did, though, and Auburn linebacker Darrell Williams played to — and through the whistle — by delivering a high blow.

Williams drew a 15-yard penalty for the hit, which clearly at least flirts with stepping over the line of acceptable conduct. But because we’re having an internal disagreement in our Slack, let’s open it up?

Is this an extremely dirty hit and totally unacceptable? Is it simply a bit out-of-bounds? Or, was Williams within his rights and Bryant’s to blame for remaining a ball-carrier for so long?