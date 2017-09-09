Jacked Ref Mike DeFee Swats Away Football While Announcing Penalty

Mike DeFee, the Big 12 official whose beefy biceps and tight shirt turned him into a viral sensation after calling last year’s national title game, is working the Oklahoma-Ohio State affair tonight. He used his catlike reflexes to pull a Dikembe Mutombo on a thrown football sailing in his direction while he announced a penalty. The ball is now in the concussion protocol.
Latest Leads
26m
1hr
3hr
Watch: Endicott College's Game-Winning Drive Featured Two Miracle Catches
Double your pleasure.
4hr
6hr
7hr
Next Saturday's Florida State-Miami Game Will Likely be Moved to October 7
Too hard to predict.
1d
BREAKING: Ezekiel Elliott Wins In Court, Restraining Order Against Suspension Granted
Ezekiel Elliott won in court on Friday and was granted a restraining order against the NFL’s suspension of him.
1d
Texas A&M Fans Angry Kevin Sumlin's Wife Went Public With Racist Letter
Really Aggies fans? Really?
1d
PM Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence, Marvin Bagley III Is Eligible, Jon Dorenbos Needs Surgery
J-Law’s got a new movie y’all.
Comments