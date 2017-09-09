Jacked Ref Mike DeFee Swats Away Football While Announcing Penalty

NCAAF USA Today Sports

Mike DeFee, the Big 12 official whose beefy biceps and tight shirt turned him into a viral sensation after calling last year’s national title game, is working the Oklahoma-Ohio State affair tonight. He used his catlike reflexes to pull a Dikembe Mutombo on a thrown football sailing in his direction while he announced a penalty. The ball is now in the concussion protocol.

