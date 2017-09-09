James Franklin Twists the Knife After Thumping Pitt: "This was just like beating Akron for us"

Penn State had little trouble with Pitt this afternoon . The Nittany Lions won, 33-14, in a game that was never in doubt. Much was made about the Panthers’ return to Happy Valley, where they hadn’t played this millennium, as the storied rivalry was renewed last year in Pittsburgh, with the home team prevailing.

James Franklin had some salt to sprinkle in the fresh wounds of Pat Narduzzi’s program. He managed to criticize Pitt for celebrating too much and compare them to Akron in a single sound bite.

James Franklin: "I know last year beating us for them was like the Super Bowl. This was just like beating Akron for us." — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 9, 2017

Wit aside, I guess you could argue Franklin sent a message. But it’s worth nothing Pitt beat Clemson — the eventual national champions — on the road last year. Wouldn’t that have been their Super Bowl?