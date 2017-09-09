Lamar Jackson Has 1,010 Total Yards Through Two Games, Is Still Awesome

Buzz over Lamar Jackson’s quest to repeat as Heisman Trophy winner was noticeably quiet this season, leading to allegations of media disrespect.

Through two games, the Louisvillequarterback has done everything in his power to show that he’s every bit of the player who rose the prestigious hardware in New York City last December.

Jackson accounted for 525 total yards and six touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 47-35 victory over North Carolina this afternoon. He completed 25 of his passes for 393 yards and three scores. He rushed 19 times for 132 yards and three more scores. It was a compelling, awe-inspiring and statistically symmetric performance. Combined with last weekend’s gaudy numbers against Purdue, Jackson has 1,010 total yards and eight touchdowns.

This is right on his own blistering pace of last year, when he broke out on the national scene after back-to-back performances against Syracuse and Florida State. Jackson racked up 972 total yards and 10 touchdowns in those contests.

Jackson was shown some disrespect by not being high enough on some watch lists or picked as a repeat champion by enough prognosticators. That narrative is probably a bit hyperbolic, though. And completely useless now that two games have passed and he’s once again proved unstoppable.