Next Saturday's Florida State-Miami Game Will Likely be Moved to October 7

Hurricane Irma, currently approaching Florida, caused several cancellations on today’s college football slate. Florida, Florida State, Miami, South Florida, and Central Florida are all taking the day off. The category 4 hurricane promises to cause massive devastation and the cleanup effort will be prolonged.

With that in mind, next Saturday’s Miami-Florida State is likely to be postponed until later this year, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

Florida State announced on Saturday afternoon that the campus will be closed through Friday, Sept. 15. An official announcement for the football game scheduled for Sept. 16 is expected to come as early as Sunday. Instead of playing this Saturday the Seminoles and Hurricanes would meet on Oct. 7, which both teams share as an open date.

The move would make a ton of sense. No one knows the extent of the damage Florida will sustain and logistics are going to be a tall challenge for the foreseeable future. The Seminoles would obviously prefer not to have this long layoff, but there are more pressing real-world issues at play.