Stanford's Offensive Line Parted USC Like the Red Sea on Bryce Love's TD Run

Stanford running back Bryce Love ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run against USC. He showed impressive, breakaway speed. But it’s not an overstatement to say the Cardinal offensive line opened up a picture-perfect hole for Love to run through.

Look at this photo.

Three Stanford players are walling off two Trojans to Love’s left. To his right, there’s a picket fence of five USC defenders trying to break through five blockers — and not having any success.

Usually when people at home say they could have run through an opening, they are being ridiculous. In this case, though, even the biggest slob at home could have gotten 10-12 yards on this play.

Outstanding work by the biggest of the Stanford big thinkers.