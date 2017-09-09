VIDEO: Baker Mayfield Plants Oklahoma Flag at Midfield After Thrashing Ohio State

Baker Mayfield led his Oklahoma Soonersto a 31-16 victory over Ohio State at the Horseshoe. He sliced and diced the Buckeyes defense, completing 27 of 35 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns. He avenged last year’s loss to Ohio State in Norman and he did it in style.

As such, Mayfield savored the moment and celebrated in style after the final whistle. The Heisman hopeful waved the OU flag with gusto and “planted” it at midfield. The flag not sticking in the ground was his first real slip-up of the night, but then again, sport turf is notoriously unforgiving.