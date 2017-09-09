VIDEO: Brad Nessler Pays Tribute to Verne Lundquist at Top of 'SEC on CBS' Broadcast

Our new voice of college football Brad Nessler is ready to go with his old (and new) partner Gary Danielson. pic.twitter.com/ge4hT0IT5v — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) September 9, 2017

Brad Nessler paid tribute to Verne Lundquist, the broadcasting legend he’s replacing as lead play-by-plan announcer of CBS’ SEC coverage, during a poignant sign-on at the top of TCU-Arkansas.

“I think every college football fan in the world knows that the man that held this mic and wore this headset for almost two decades — our great friend Verne Lundquist — is not in this booth today. Hopefully he and [wife] Nancy are home having a late lunch right now with their feet up on the couch in Steamboat Springs,” Nessler said. “But if y’all don’t mind, I’m going to carry these two things for a few years and try to do it with the same class that Verne did for 17 seasons.”

Gary Danielson, Lundquist’s partner for 11 years, also had kind words.

“We had such an affinity for Verne,” he said. “The whole conference loved him. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and today I feel like I’m going from Roger Staubach to Troy Aikman.”