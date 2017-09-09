NCAAF USA Today Sports

Watch: Endicott College's Game-Winning Drive Featured Two Miracle Catches

Watch: Endicott College's Game-Winning Drive Featured Two Miracle Catches

NCAAF

Watch: Endicott College's Game-Winning Drive Featured Two Miracle Catches

The Division III matchup between Endicott and Bridgewater State wasn’t on most people’s radar entering today. But it will be tough to top, drama-wise, as the visiting Gulls authored a game-winning drive in the final seconds. It included an insane one-handed grab by wide receiver Brendan Johnson on a fourth down bomb, then a leaping catch by Sheilan Velazquez in the end zone as time expired.

, , , NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home