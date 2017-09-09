Watch: Endicott College's Game-Winning Drive Featured Two Miracle Catches

The Division III matchup between Endicott and Bridgewater State wasn’t on most people’s radar entering today. But it will be tough to top, drama-wise, as the visiting Gulls authored a game-winning drive in the final seconds. It included an insane one-handed grab by wide receiver Brendan Johnson on a fourth down bomb, then a leaping catch by Sheilan Velazquez in the end zone as time expired.
Latest Leads
2hr
4hr
5hr
Next Saturday's Florida State-Miami Game Will Likely be Moved to October 7
Too hard to predict.
1d
BREAKING: Ezekiel Elliott Wins In Court, Restraining Order Against Suspension Granted
Ezekiel Elliott won in court on Friday and was granted a restraining order against the NFL’s suspension of him.
1d
Texas A&M Fans Angry Kevin Sumlin's Wife Went Public With Racist Letter
Really Aggies fans? Really?
1d
PM Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence, Marvin Bagley III Is Eligible, Jon Dorenbos Needs Surgery
J-Law’s got a new movie y’all.
1d
VIDEO: Human Centipedes Confuse Bull
I don’t know.
1d
VIDEO: Rugby Player Banned 10 Years, Arrested Over Referee Assault
Reasonable punishment for an unreasonable act.
Comments