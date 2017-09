Marshawn Lynch and the Oakland Raiders went to Tennessee and came away with an impressive win. The fourth quarter also belonged to Beast Mode, who is a much-needed addition back to the NFL this year.

Here he is laying the wood to all-pro DT Jurell Casey as the Raiders were trying to ice the game with the lead.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Marshawn also dropped the double bird. Hopefully, he’ll say something good in postgame so he doesn’t get fined.