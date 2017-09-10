Bill O'Brien Cost the Texans a Chance to Beat the Jaguars Because He Started Tom Savage

Two ways to look at Jaguars 29, Texans 7:
- Bill O'Brien made a good decision! Trailing the lowly Jags 19-0 at halftime, the Houston coach decided to bench his starter, Tom Savage, for his highly-touted rookie, Deshaun Watson. And Watson came in, played well, and it’s clearly his job for the rest of the season. Recognizing your mistakes is half the battle!
- Bill O’Brien is a buffoon who should have never started Savage in the 1st place. You cost your team the game, because down 19-0, even against the Jags, is too much to ask any rookie QB.
The only answer here is option #2. This is the 2nd time in three years O’Brien has benched his starting QB after week one. In 2015, he opened with Brian Hoyer as the starter, and after a bad loss to the Chiefs – 27-20, but KC jumped to a 27-6 lead in the 2nd quarter, and it was over – O’Brien benched him for Ryan Mallet. He would flip-flop throughout the season, and four different QBs started games.
It’s pretty clear the O’Brien is indecisive at the position, but now that he has what could be a franchise QB in Watson, he better stick with him.
