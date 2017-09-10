Bill O'Brien Cost the Texans a Chance to Beat the Jaguars Because He Started Tom Savage

Two ways to look at Jaguars 29, Texans 7:

Bill O'Brien made a good decision! Trailing the lowly Jags 19-0 at halftime, the Houston coach decided to bench his starter, Tom Savage, for his highly-touted rookie, Deshaun Watson. And Watson came in, played well, and it’s clearly his job for the rest of the season. Recognizing your mistakes is half the battle! Bill O’Brien is a buffoon who should have never started Savage in the 1st place. You cost your team the game, because down 19-0, even against the Jags, is too much to ask any rookie QB.

The only answer here is option #2. This is the 2nd time in three years O’Brien has benched his starting QB after week one. In 2015, he opened with Brian Hoyer as the starter, and after a bad loss to the Chiefs – 27-20, but KC jumped to a 27-6 lead in the 2nd quarter, and it was over – O’Brien benched him for Ryan Mallet. He would flip-flop throughout the season, and four different QBs started games.

It’s pretty clear the O’Brien is indecisive at the position, but now that he has what could be a franchise QB in Watson, he better stick with him.