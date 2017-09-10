Chuck Pagano Thought the Colts Got Destroyed by the 49ers

Chuck Pagano, the countdown clock is on. It was a bit of a surprise when he was brought back by the Colts. Today, the team without Andrew Luck and with a woeful Scott Tolzien as the season opening quarterback, looked like the worst team in the league and got destroyed by the Los Angeles Rams.

Chuck Pagano says the Colts got their ass kicked by the 49ers… they played the Rams pic.twitter.com/fX89OhdRiB — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 10, 2017

The ass kicking was so bad that Pagano forgot who he was playing. At the rate they played today, though, they can expect to get beaten down by the 49ers and the Browns, so maybe he is just being prophetic.