J.J. Watt Tipped His Cap to Every Police Officer He Saw in NRG Stadium

J.J. Watt has done an incredible job raising money for Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston over the last couple weeks. The latest total is over $30 million. Whatever motivates Watt to do what he does, he’s done an incredible amount of good. He’ll be the last person introduced before today’s Texans – Jaguars game at NRG Stadium. It will be an incredible scene.

And because of all that, you can’t really say anything about the fact that he is literally tipping his cap to all the police officers he sees today. ESPN showed one of the cap-tips during Countdown. It is exactly the kind of story you would expect to hear about J.J. Watt.

J.J. Watt has arrived at NRG Stadium and on his walk to the #Texans locker room he tipped his cap to every police officer he passed. — Andrew Catalon (@AndrewCatalon) September 10, 2017

And his great grandmother is wearing his jersey to church today. It is officially J.J. Watt Day. Week. Year.